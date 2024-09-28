THE DC Studios I’m working on a new film, which will feature two of Batman’s greatest villains as the main protagonists.

While new movies and TV shows DCUniverse announced so far are still in progress, at the same time the studio is working on projects unrelated to the aforementioned narrative universe, just think of the Joker Of Joaquin Phoenix or Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Among the various projects currently planned at DC Studios, TheHollywoodReporters revealed that it is currently in pre-production a film starring Bane and Deathstroke.

Although a director has not yet been announced, Matthew Orton is working on the film’s screenplay. Currently no member of DC Studios has commented on the indiscretion, although it must be specified that theHollywoodReporters he only exposes himself when he is certain of the truthfulness of the news.

In any case, there are many gray areas, given that it is unclear whether this new project is intended to take place in the new DC Universe or if it will take place in a parallel universe like the films with the aforementioned Phoenix and Pattinson.

The last time we saw Bane in the cinema was in 2012, when the character was played by Tom Hardy in the movie The Dark Knight Rises. As for Deathstroke, the character appeared in 2017 Justice League and in 2021 Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguein both cases played by Joe Manganiello.