A few weeks ago we told you about a new project that was born as part of the comic line Young Adult from DC, that is to say, juvenile works although with slightly more mature themes.

It’s about the work I am not Starfire in charge of Mariko Tamaki and Yoshi Yoshitani, which will focus on the daughter of Starfire, Mandy Koriand’r, who is anything but like her dazzling alien mother.

Mandy It is the product of the relationship with an Earthling and its upbringing will also take place on Earth, so it will face what many suffer during their adolescence: insecurities about their appearance, poor communication with their parents and a search for identity.

You can already see the first 7 pages of this story from the DC Comics Official Site, by here. These make even more evident the complicated relationship between mother and daughter and how Mandy does everything to distance himself from Starfire, including dyeing her hair orange to black.

The inclination is also noticeable Lgbt of Mandy being totally in love with a girl from her school, as well as the representation of a large or plus size character, which is rarely seen in the world of superheroes.

What’s behind I am not Starfire?

On this, the author commented in interview with Entertainment Weekly the next:

I always wanted to do something that was family oriented, and I always wanted a mother daughter story, I also had a lot of desire to write about a ‘fat’ character, and start evolving from there.

Tamaki He pointed out that he thinks it sounds interesting to talk about a family of superheroes where the children are close to that world but do not consider themselves part of it, because they are not superheroes.

Fans are still not very convinced of this plot about Kory’s daughter in I am not Starfire, and in networks (especially in Twitter) just read a few comments to notice it.

Finally, Mariko tamaki He received derogatory comments again this week after the announcement about his participation in Future State: Dark Detective, a work of which we know absolutely nothing yet.

I am not Starfire is scheduled to launch on August 10, 2021.



