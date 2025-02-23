The priority of DC Studiosnow that you have James Gunn and Peter Safranit is not playing everything to a single temporal line where large Blockbusters Superheroicos. That is, of course, the Superman who has written and directed Gunn, and that this opens July 11it has a great ambition, but the idea is that you live with other small productions such as the animated series Monster commandhe Batman of Matt Reeves or some brief budget horror film.

This is the case of Clayfacea film that Gunn has wanting to move forward since he took possession of DC a couple of years ago. In recent months it was confirmed that Clayface would have no less than the renowned screenwriter Mike Flanagan (whose last feature film as director, Chuck’s lifehe has had great criticism while he prepares a sequel to The exorcist), And looking for who directs it from DC Studios, he has just signed another indisputable talent of the genre as he collects Hollywood Reporter. We refer to James Watkins.

Watkins is a British filmmaker whose debut Eden Lake He had a great reception in 2008. Subsequently they would come The black woman and last year Do not talk to strangersthat surely has been the title that has opted for him. Do not talk to strangers it’s a remake of the Danish film Speak No Evil And he had a great reception, with voices even talking about having improved the original work. So Watkins will be in charge of directing Clayfacewhose DC premiere date has already set for the September 11, 2026.

As it seems Clayface It will be a small film, requiring only some 40 million budget To narrate the life of a B actor who one day decides to go through a strange treatment to maintain youth, and as a consequence it is become a piece of walking clay, capable of changing shape. The character was born in DC comics back in the 40s and has usually been a recurring villain of Batmanbut Gunn’s idea is to star in a horror movie where he is the only protagonist.

ClayFace, known as Mud face In our country, he still has no actor to interpret him but has an extensive tour in prior adaptations to the audiovisual. In the animation series of Batman of the 90s had the voice of Ron Perlmanand later in Gotham It was interpreted by Brian Mcmanamon. More recently it has appeared so much in the series of Harley Quinn as in the aforementioned Monster commandand for these animated versions it has been bent by Alan Tudyk. That, who knows, could now be the star candidate for the real action film.

