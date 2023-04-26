This year is being interesting in terms of superhero movie releases, because in a short time we already saw the new adventure of ant man and now in a couple of weeks the Guardians of the Galaxy. On the other hand, on the side of DC comics something else is brewing, and that’s just the expected universe of Flash.

To celebrate that it is almost being released in theaters, a new trailer has been released with many action scenes and above all, the participation of the new heroine, Supergirl. To this is added that we see little more than Michael Keaton as Batmanactor who returns to the hero’s costume after several years of absence and also having gone through Marvel.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel through time and change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry is trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can bring a very different Batman out of his retreat and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…even if it’s not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world he finds himself in and return to the future he knows, Barry’s only hope is to run for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to restart the universe?

Remember that Flash premieres the June, 15 in theaters.

Via: DC

editor’s note: With each trailer the movie looks more interesting, before it didn’t have anyone’s attention, but it seems that things are going to change in a short time. We’ll see if Ezra Miller can redeem himself for all his scandals.