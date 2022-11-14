Some time ago it was announced that DC it would have new bosses in its audiovisual entertainment department. Peter Safran and James Gunn are now in charge of supervising and directing their productions into the future. It seems that this also implies video games.

Source: Warner Bros.

According to The Gamer, DC will seek to connect its new film universe with video games as well. This was stated by the new boss of Warner Bros., David Zaslav, whose vision for the future implies a union between both media.

It should be noted that for now there is no video game based on their characters that joins what happens in the cinema. After all the only one on the way for now, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League seems to follow its own universe. Although of course it was announced long before the arrival of Gunn and Safran.

We recommend you: Jason Momoa Says His DC Dream Will Come True Thanks to James Gunn

At the moment the new direction of DC in the audiovisual world has revealed little of its plans. One piece of information they recently dropped is that they have a 10-year plan to build a revamped cinematic universe. With the first pieces being set by Black Adam and the return of Henry Cavill as Superman.

Who are the new DC bosses in film and television?

DC’s new film and television bosses are director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. Gunn is known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel, but has also worked with Warner. He was responsible for The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series.

Source: Warner Bros.

PFor his part, Peter Safran is a fairly successful producer. His history with Warner includes the saga of The spell and some superhero movies like Shazam, Suicide Squad Y Aquaman. These projects have been well received both critically and commercially, so perhaps the new universe will be in good hands. How do you think they will connect with video games?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about video games and other topics.