Since the universe movies DC began to emerge, not even the fans themselves were so clear about the plans they had Warner Bros. to connect the most important franchises of superheroes. But now thanks to a current clarification of the CEO of these tapes David Zaslavit seems that the way forward is much clearer in the coming months.

As part of the quarterly financials of Warner Bros Discovery, The executive took the stage to answer questions about the future of the company, particularly in light of the cancellation of batgirl even though the film was almost finished. Given this, a restart was announced for the tapes, claiming to have a ten-year plan, something similar to what Marvel made.

Here are their statements:

We have done a reset. We have restructured the business that we are going to focus on, where there will be a team with a ten-year plan focused only on DC. It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney. We are not going to release any film before it is ready. We’re not going to release a movie to make a fourth part, we’re not going to release a movie where the focus will be “how do we make each of these movies, overall, the best they can be?”

The CEO cited films that are already in the works such as Black Adam, Shazam Y Flash. Affirming that they have a lot of confidence in them, in addition to the fact that an organic connection between them will be treated. The curious thing is that the second part of Aquaman.

Via: IGN