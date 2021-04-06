Zack Snyder’s Justice League brought back the most powerful superheroes on the planet and its success kicked off a new viral campaign: Restore the Snyderverse. In this way, several projects that the director had planned for the Extended Universe of DC until before your departure.

One of these plans envisioned a Batman movie, starring Ben Affleck, in which Deathstroke it posed a fierce threat to the ‘Bat Man’. “I would love for them to make that movie (…) That would be great and Joe Manganiello [intérprete del villano] it’s unbelievable, ”he told Snyder previously.

Along these lines, Manganiello shared a new photograph of Deathstroke to ask that the character be taken up by HBO Max, through Twitter. This publication did not take long to excite the fans, getting thousands of reactions in a matter of a few hours.

Photo: Warner

Thanks to the striking black and white image, we see how Wade Wilson sports a new look. It is a Mohican hairstyle that is totally different from that seen in the theatrical version of Justice League, but that did appear in Zack Snyder’s cut.

Joe Manganiello reveals what the Ben Affleck movie was going to be like

“It was a really dark story in which Deathstroke it was like a shark or a horror movie villain who was dismantling Bruce’s life from the inside out. It was a systemic thing: he killed everyone who was close to Bruce and destroyed his life to try to make him suffer because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him, ”the actor previously commented for Yahoo.