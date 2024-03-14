In recent months the film division of D.C. is carrying out a new plan that includes rebooting this universe that was not being well received, this under the yoke of new leaders like James Gunn who will be using all the creative potential to fix the disaster. At the moment a couple of films have already been confirmed by the team, but it seems that not everyone is invited to the reboot, given that a key heroine would be missing to form the League of Justice full.

In a recent interview with Patty Jenkinswhich was really focused on talking about his project Star Wars Rogue Squadronthere has been talk about the reason why he already has time to work on the film, and that is precisely because Warner no longer wanted to continue with the franchise Wonder Woman after the second tape. Implying that there is not much interest in continuing to tell stories about this girl of the Amazon species.

Here is what Jenkins mentioned in relation to a new film of the female character:

They are not interested in making Wonder Woman at the moment… It is not an easy task, with what is happening with DC. I never walked away… I was open to considering anything they asked of me. She understood that there was nothing she could do to move forward at this time. DC is obviously deep in the changes they have to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.

It is worth mentioning that at this moment all the company's efforts are focused on the new superman, since they already have the actors selected to serve as protagonists, in addition to this being the first chapter of what will be the new film saga of these classic heroes. For now, we will have to wait a few more months, since the Man of Steel film reaches the middle of 2025so we might not even have a trailer this year, but possibly until January.

Via: Gamespot

Editor's note: For now they have to make sure that things are going to work out with Superman, so they are probably only thinking about giving the character his space. However, it is possible that we will continue to see more heroes of this universe once they take the first step forward.