













DC is looking for the actress for Supergirl and already has its favorites









Supergirl It is a very important title, especially if there is a stricter future for the League of Justice. And even thoughe Sasha Calle appeared in the wonderful role in the Flash movie, it was reported that she will not return for this new installment of Gunn and Safran.

And although they are all rumors, it seems that there are three actresses in the spotlight to play the role of Supergirl. You can't imagine who they are! I'm telling you, the actresses who could play Kara Zor-El in the near future could be the following:

Milly Alcock: the protagonist of House of the Dragon.

Emilia Jones: the star of CODA.

Meg Donnelly: the shine of The Winchesters.

Source: Meg Donnelly

However, everything remains quite shaky in this regard, and Perhaps the producers will look for a particular star and offer them the role directly. We just have to wait for the decisions to be announced appropriately.

What do you think? Do you think any of them are perfect for the role? Don't get too excited, nothing is certain yet.

There are still very few details about the production, but it is rumored that Ana Nogueira will be in charge of the script (We Win, Never Here).

We recommend you: Sasha Calle would not play Supergirl again

What will Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow be about?

The new movie Supergirl would adapt the twelve-issue comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely ( Vision & Mr. Miracle, HELEN OF WYNDHORN).

This new series introduces us to a Supergirl “defeated” and “frustrated”since the mission of going to Earth and taking care of her little cousin who is now the great Superman, will leave her a little misplaced from her purpose in life, while she must also live in the shadow of the one she was supposed to protect.

Nevertheless, Everything will change when a little girl looks for her in a moment of crisis and asks her to help her avenge her planet.which has been reduced to dust after an attack by a powerful villain.

A new space trip will be what shakes all the fans.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 2 visits today)