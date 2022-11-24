During one of his most recent narrative events, DC finally resolved the eternal question of who will be Batman’s successor in the future. This occurred during the first issue of Dark Crisis: The Dark Army and the answer may not be to the liking of many.

Now, we warn you that many spoilers are coming from the aforementioned event, so if you are reading this new story arc and perhaps you are not up to date, then do not continue. If you want to know what happens, then go ahead.

We also recommend: DC plans that both its video games and its movies take place in the same universe

Dark Crisis: The Dark Army revealed who will be the successor to Batman

Throughout the history of DC comics we have seen various characters take up the mantle of Robin – the Young Wonder – and from there we began to imagine who could be the successor to Batman.

The first on the list is Dick Grayson, who once already had the mantle, but it was momentary. Then we have Jason Todd, who by the nature of him, it looks like he won’t end up in that role. Tim Drake is another one who should perhaps follow in Bruce Wayne’s footsteps, since he’s just as good a detective as Batman.

Source: DC Comics

However, the character that according to Dark Crisis will be the successor to Batman is nothing more and nothing less than Damian Wayne, the son that Bruce had with Thalia Al Ghul.

The aforementioned comic story tells us that Damian and his team realize that the Justice League Incarnate was possessed by the Great Darkness. After saving them, Doctor Multiverse uses his Multivision power to get the team to Prime Earth.

The funny thing is that Doctor Multiverse, seeing all the futures and variables, notices that Damian Wayne has a constant and that is that in the future he will be Batman. We have already seen several take the mantle of the Dark Knight, however, the role always returns to Bruce Wayne, but everything indicates that this will not always be the case.

What do you think of this revelation? Do you think he will be a fair successor? Do not forget to leave your opinion in the comment area. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook.