The new Man of Steel will be David Corensweet, while the role of the intrepid Daily Planet reporter will fall to Rachel Brosnahan.

It is in this way that Gunn hopes that the new DC Comics cinematographic universe will start on the right foot in the world of cinema.

It should not be forgotten that James Gunn not only directs Superman Legacybut he is also in charge of DC Studios along with Peter Safran.

Corenswet and Brosnahan were among six actors vying for the roles mentioned above. Gunn has been testing since June 17 of this year.

Other candidates evaluated were Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney, who also wanted to embody the last son of Krypton.

As for actresses, Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor participated to give life to Lois. Ultimately David Corensweet and Rachel Brosnahan were the most convincing of all.

Corensweet will be the fourth actor to play Superman on film. The first was the late Christopher Reeve in 1978, followed by Brandon Routh in 2006. Henry Cavill was the third in 2013 and then appeared in Zack Snyder’s DC universe.

Cavill was the great favorite of many but the ‘reboot’ that Gunn and Safran intend involves someone younger playing Superman.

The new Man of Steel movie is scheduled to premiere on July 11, 2025. David Corensweet has previously participated in series such as The Politician, hollywood, We Own This City and Pearl.

As for Rachel Brosnahan, she was in other series such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and house of cards.

