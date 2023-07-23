













As shared, it will be an animated production and its premiere will probably be in 2014. But there are no details about the creative team involved or the cast of voice actors and actresses.

This Crisis on Infinite Earths or Crisis on Infinite Earths film is one of the biggest sagas within the DC Comics comics.

It’s a crossover type of event, as it encompasses characters from many different series and takes place in 1985.

For many it is one of the pioneering stories in relation to crossovers of character stories. To such an extent that it left the mark quite high for any plot or story of this type in comics.

Fountain: DC Comics.

Crisis on Infinite Earths from DC Comics was born from the pen of writer and comic book writer Marv Wolfman, while its illustrations are provided by cartoonist George Pérez.

It is a miniseries that spans 12 issues and raises the appearance of the villain Anti-Monitor. His goal is to annihilate every reality in the multiverse of this publisher’s comics.

To stop him, Monitor, the brainchild of Wolfman and Pérez, assembles a team of superheroes and supervillains.

Following the end credits, the titles of two upcoming adaptations were shown on the screen: Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Watchmen in 2024. — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) July 22, 2023

They all come from different realities. But the Crisis on Infinite Earths went beyond a simple battle.

In this DC Comics saga, several iconic superheroes disappeared, such as The Flash and Supergirl, and others came to vanish from reality.

Fountain: DC Comics.

It is after that a new Earth arises that replaces the multiple lost universes. All that remains is to keep an eye on the information as it appears.

