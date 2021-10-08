The DC FanDome 2021 does bring them to you. The streaming event dedicated to all DC Comics fans I know will be held on Saturday, October 16 alongside Hollywood figures who portray the most iconic and beloved characters from the extended DC universe. A few days ago, the British Robet Pattinson, who will give life to the ‘Knight of the Night’ in The Batman, said that there are many surprises in the DC FanDome this year, so the fans are crazy.

Robert Pattinson is the new Batman from DC Comics. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

And as? They are posting trailers of what we will see and enjoy next week. This Thursday, October 7, very early, DC Comics, through its social networks, revealed a new clip featuring all the actors, directors, producers, and screenwriters who will be attending. It also showed some scenes from the movies and series to be released.

Likewise, some suits As the from Black Adam, The Batman, Peacemaker, The Flash, Supergirl, Catwoman and more, not counting the images of future video games and animations. If you think this is not enough, at the end of the video they alert us not to miss this edition because A new trailer for the latest installment and possible start of the Gotham vigilante trilogy is coming.

We are getting closer to the DC FanDome 2021. The appointment for Saturday October 16 is scheduled . You can register through the official page of the event to be one of the first to get updates on this celebration dedicated to DC’s biggest fans.