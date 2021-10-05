Every time we are closer to celebrating the second edition of the DC FanDome 2021, a streaming event dedicated to all fans of the dc universe. Just a few hours ago, it was announced, through their social networks, the official list of actors, directors, producers and screenwriters invited to the show. Find out who they are below.

The Batman poster. Photo: Composition / DC Comics

As Robert Pattinson said a few days ago, the new batman, there will be surprises in this installment. If the previous year was one of the best for DC Comics with 22 million viewers According to the Variety report, this one will be fabulous. An opportunity that DC and Warner Bros. cannot ignore.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz will definitely be in attendance, as announced earlier. Also, we will see the incredible Jason momoa; Dwayne johnson, performer of Black Adam; John Cena; Lynda carter, the third Wonder Woman; Ezra Miller; Patty jenkins, film director and writer; and the talented James Gunn, director, screenwriter and producer of the popular saga Guardians of the Galaxy and the recent play seen in theaters and streaming The Suicide Squad.

“The ultimate DC fan experience awaits you. Join the all-star roster on the DC FanDome on October 16, where even more will be revealed! ”The event announcement stated.

The date agreed for DC FanDome 2021 is Saturday, October 16. It will be four hours of news and fun. There is no doubt that fans are eager to see the latest from The Batman, Aquaman and the lost kingdom, The Flash, and many more.

What is The Batman about?

The batman will be set today and will be located in Gotham City. The main villain will be the Riddler of Paul Dano, who murders the mayoral candidates and leaves strange messages at the scene of the crime.