The world of card games seems to be in turmoil: there is always a new competitor and we are far from the times when the hegemony was dictated by the undisputed King (although still in circulation) Magic: The Gathering. In pre-beta, DC Dual Forcepresents itself as the right mix between the games of the past and the more modern ones, let’s go and dissect its content.

Initial appearance and generic contents

The aesthetic setting of DC Dual Force is that of a comic book: you leaf through it, there are blocks and pages exactly like when you open an American book. Basically we find a screen that shows us the highlights on the left page of the moment while on the right the game options (note: the game is only in English for now, it will be updated with Italian it is supposed already when we will be in open beta, theoretically in August):

play : to start matches against the AI ​​or against other players in Unranked mode at the moment.

: to start matches against the AI ​​or against other players in Unranked mode at the moment. Comics : to play the stories of our favorites in PVE challenges; you earn cards and coins (to buy packs of cards) as well as cosmetic items. It is the most peculiar mode in the game at the moment.

: to play the stories of our favorites in PVE challenges; you earn cards and coins (to buy packs of cards) as well as cosmetic items. It is the most peculiar mode in the game at the moment. Other Modes : for now reserved for the Tutorial

: for now reserved for the Tutorial Collection : to see the collection of cards and create decks.

: to see the collection of cards and create decks. Open Packs : to unpack!!!

: to unpack!!! store: Bundles of packs and cosmetic items can be purchased, in addition to the season pass, currently available for €/$9.99.

Comic mode remains the flagship of the game because it contextualizes the heroes and allows the player to learn who they are and why they have certain powers, in addition to the fact that it also allows you to try your hand at various mini-games and obtain different powers compared to the classic game.

From the point of view of the PASS at the moment nothing to say: the cost seems low compared to the benefits like gold, ten monthly packs guaranteed, the ability to play the highest ranked comic adventures for better rewards, and the ability to access exclusive card variants make this product one to be reckoned with. In the game there is also a paid currency, diamonds whose cost, however, we do not know: with this currency it is possible to purchase packages, mini-sets and aesthetic contents such as card backs or special emoticons.

Decks and Gameplay

In DC Dual Force it is possible to create a deck starting from two characters of our choice, each related to a faction:

Might : Aquaman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

: Aquaman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Energy : Hal Jordan, SHAZAM!, The Flash, Zatanna.

: Hal Jordan, SHAZAM!, The Flash, Zatanna. Tactics : Batgirl, Batman, Cyborg, Green Arrow.

: Batgirl, Batman, Cyborg, Green Arrow. Anarchy : Doomsday, Harley Quinn, The Joker.

: Doomsday, Harley Quinn, The Joker. Tyranny : Black Adam, Lex Luthor, Poison Ivy.

As you can see, each hero controls a color and you will have to choose twenty cards from each faction to create a deck of forty and challenge your opponents, on a field that allows you to play a total of 4 Recruits (if it will be translated regularly, Recruits).

Each hero has a special power on his side that is activated by spending “charges” or a score that is obtained automatically each turn but also through other cards which, when they come into play, increase this value.

Cards can be of two types: Recruit And action; in the first case they are creatures endowed with strength and constitution, in the second case they are actions that allow, through text, to carry out things such as damaging enemies, drawing cards or enhancing our Recruits for example. Each card has a rarity, which identifies its power, divided into:

Common : common playing cards.

: common playing cards. Rare : the rare, more powerful but more expensive.

: the rare, more powerful but more expensive. Super Rares : very expensive but very performing.

: very expensive but very performing. ultimate: limit to one per deck, meaning you could have for example one Catwoman it’s a Darkseid in your deck but no more than one copy of each.

You will find details on the rarity of these cards at the bottom of the gallery. Each turn you will get resources of different colors, divided into:

T1 – Bronze And Black .

– And . T2 – Bronze And Bronze .

– And . T3 – Silver And Bronze .

– And . T4 – Silver And Silver.

– And T5 – Silver And Silver.

– And T6 – Gold And Silver.

Each card has a cost to be played and you will need to spend the reference resource each turn: unspent resources are canceled and do not accumulate for the next turn. Let’s say you’re on turn 6 and you want to play a Silver and a Bronze card, you can do so but the game will consume both Gold and Silver resources. Basically, you can play two cards with specific resources per turnexcept the Black ones that count as zero ergo, you can put into play as many as you want.

Every card Recruit he has abilities, which give him all sorts of powers, let’s analyze them:

deploy : When it comes into play, activate an effect.

: When it comes into play, activate an effect. Aura : The Recruit is immune to the first Action or Skill that targets it.

: The Recruit is immune to the first Action or Skill that targets it. Hidden : the Recruit remains hidden for one turn; she cannot be targeted or attacked.

: the Recruit remains hidden for one turn; she cannot be targeted or attacked. Adrenalines : When you have no cards in hand, activate an effect.

: When you have no cards in hand, activate an effect. Ambush : If your Recruit KO’s an enemy Recruit, it does not receive knockback damage.

: If your Recruit KO’s an enemy Recruit, it does not receive knockback damage. Guard : is the first to take the attacks, defending the others.

: is the first to take the attacks, defending the others. Speed : The Recruit is immune to summoning sickness, so she can attack whoever she likes.

: The Recruit is immune to summoning sickness, so she can attack whoever she likes. Hunter : Can directly attack enemies, even defended or hidden ones.

: Can directly attack enemies, even defended or hidden ones. Invincible: on offense it does not take any damage in any case.

on offense it does not take any damage in any case. Escape : The first attack it suffers is negated.

: The first attack it suffers is negated. Firepower +X: Your cards gain a non-combat damage bonus.

Actions, Recruit and everything else can be found in the packs that release 5 cards, one of which is necessarily rare or higher: in the high schools we find the Super Rare and the Uniques. Potentially you could also find a “package” in the package that necessarily contains others 2 sachets, 3 random cards (often Super-Rare) e 1 Mandatory leader.

Basically

The gameplay of DC Dual Force is intriguing: on the one hand it has a technical formula that is simple to understand but difficult to master, on the other hand there are some changes due to the size of the board and the composition of the deck. For the moment the game has all the characteristics to become a competitor in the panorama of current card games.

To request a closed beta key, simply register on the site at this address DC Dual Force. Remember: everything you get in this closed beta will be reset at the end of the month, but you will receive both mini-sets dedicated to Green Arrow And SHAZAM!

During the Open Beta you will be able to buy items in the shop and everything you get will also remain in the official game release. A version for iOS and Android is planned but for now we do not know the release date.