The Justice League is the largest group of superheroes in DC Comics throughout its history. Their popularity is such that the characters have been taken to the big screen and the world of video games, but anything is possible, including their death despite the almighty they may become.

“It’s not a dream. It is not an imaginary story. DC’s greatest heroes are drawn into an epic war and lose. Welcome to a world without Justice League, “said Joshua Williamson, writer of the comic Justice League #75 that will mark its end, on Twitter.

The Justice League will be defeated in a new volume. Photo: DC Comics

As the variant covers anticipate us, everything indicates that we will witness the death of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and company. Since it’s not long before the story is released, the publisher has already published a promotional synopsis of the event that will keep readers on the lookout.

“A new Dark Army, made up of the DCU’s greatest villains, has formed on the edges of the multiverse. The best and mightiest heroes unite in an epic war to push back the darkness. In the end, the Justice League is killed by the Dark Army with only one survivor to warn Earth’s remaining heroes about what awaits them!

The comic titled Death of the Justice League will be released on April 19, 2022 and will have a special extension of 48 pages.