Last January 31 DC unveiled plans for his new cinematic universe. This one will pretty much start from scratch and give us new faces for familiar heroes. Of course Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman will have a place in his first projects.

However, other little-known character projects were also announced such as Creature Commandos Y The Authorithy. This makes us think that Warner Bros. will open the way for more of the publisher’s extensive catalog of groups and heroes. That is why we decided to make a compilation of those who deserve their opportunity to shine on the screens.

Lobo, one of DC’s most beloved bad boys

We start this account with Lobo, one of the characters most loved by DC fans, who has not made the leap to the movies. Although some current rumors seem to indicate that his appearance could occur in this reboot. It’s even been said that he could be played by Jason Momoa, but so far it’s all conjecture.

Lobo is a bounty hunter who loves senseless violence and bloodshed. However, he is governed by a strict moral code of his own that prevents him from breaking his promises. With the popularity anti-heroes are currently enjoying, it could be a safe bet.

Source: DC Comics

Since the nineties this character has attracted a large number of fans due to his personality. Although he started out as a villain, he now often jumps the line between good and evil, but always with his trademark sense of humor. An adult Lobo series or movie could be as successful for DC as Deadpool was for Marvel and Fox. Let’s hope the rumors are true and his film adventure is already being put together.

Nightwing and Red Hood, Batman’s first protégés

Batman has had several visits in the cinema, but his ‘bat-family’ has been left out since the arrival of batman and robin in 1997. However, this DC reboot could give us the opportunity to explore more of the Batman’s protégés. Mainly Nightwing and Red Hood.

Nightwing’s story is interesting since it is the first protégé that Batman had. Furthermore, he stepped out of the shadows of his master to become the protector of his own city. His methods are similar to Bruce’s, but with some of the inexperience that youth brings. Seeing it in the movies or on TV would be interesting.

Source: DC Comics

If you follow the adventures of the Dark Knight, you surely know about Jason Todd, the second Robin who perished at the hands of the Joker. This was a very big event in the comics and the plot continued with the appearance of the Red Hood. A new alter ego of Jason whose psyche was affected after being revived in the lazarus pits.

Red Hood is quite an interesting character who has also already shown his film skills. Batman: Under the Red Hood is a 2010 animated film that was liked by critics and fans alike. DC would simply have to repeat the success in live-action or even give it its own new adventure. Surely the fans would be quite happy.

Deathstroke Could Present a Big Series Opportunity for DC

We know Deathstroke made small appearances during DC’s Snyderverse run, but they left us wanting more. The mercenary adept has been one of Batman’s great rivals, one of the most renowned members of the Suicide Squad and had excellent solo stories.

Deathstroke’s elite assassin and mercenary nature would make him perfect for his own series. We could see him on his own missions to destabilize the world or complete dangerous objectives that pit him against other metahumans. His potential is for much more and we hope that James Gunn takes advantage of it.

Source: DC Comics

One of the series announced for the new DC universe was one about Amanda Waller. Since both characters have crossed paths several times in the past, they could introduce it there. This would open the door for Deathstroke as an international agent who battles both hero and villain. Is worth dreaming.

The Legion of Doom should already have its film debut

Each large group has its antithesis and in the case of the Justice League, they have the Legion of Doom. Although we’ve seen some of its members in the movies, we haven’t seen them come together yet. The new DC reboot could change this to give us a fearsome organization.

We also know that the comparisons between Marvel and DC will never be lacking, so this group of villains could be a differentiator. After all, the Marvel films have not presented us with a villainous group as such. A Legion of Doom in the cinema would be a watershed.

Source: DC Comics

To introduce them they could do like Avengers but in reverse. That is to say that each villain would be introduced in his own series or movie to later be members of this organization. They could also treat them as a latent threat throughout the entire new universe.

Of course, introducing the Legion opens the way to meet great villains like Gorilla Grodd, Brainiac, Bizarro and Captain Cold, among others. After all, DC is just as well known for its villains as it is for its heroes. So they shouldn’t miss the opportunity to exploit their full character potential. What do you think should make the leap to film or television?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.