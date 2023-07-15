Today there are many characters within different universes, one of them is precisely that of DC, a brand of comics that has the most beloved heroes and villains of fiction. The best thing is that each one of them has different characteristics that make them unique, and that leads us to the fact that they have been directly related to the zodiac signs. Here is the 12 list that the site known as Egames has drawn up: – Aries: Commissioner Gordon – Taurus: Jason Todd – Gemini: Beast Boy – Cancer: Cyborg – Leo: Tim Drake (Red Robin) – Virgo: Zatana – Libra: Harley Quinn – Scorpio: Joker – Sagittarius: Supergirl – Capricorn: Alfred (Batman) – Aquarius: Raven – Pisces: Riddle Remember that most DC productions are available on HBO Max. via: eGames



Editor’s note: This father is a list of characters, but some main characters were missing such as Superman, Batman, Flash, among others, even Shazam is missing. We’ll see if more numbers come up later. The post DC character that you can be according to your sign first appeared on Atomix.

#character #sign