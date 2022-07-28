In 1992, one of the most shocking comic book events in history happened: The Death of Superman. This story saw the Kryptonian perish at the hands of the mighty Doomsday.. 30 years after this event, DC prepare a celebration with a collection of stories.

Through his official blog, DC announced that it has assembled the original creative team of The Death of Superman. Four teams of writers will be in charge of creating new stories that will be included in a special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this comic.

The first one will be The Life of Supermanwhich will join Jon and Clark Kent against a new villain. The second will be called Standing Guard Y will show us the fateful battle between Doomsday and the Man of Steel from the point of view of The Guardians.

Source: DC Comics

DC will accompany these stories with another pair. Time will present us again the death of the hero, but told by John Henry Irons, the alter ego of the superhero, Steel. Finally arrives Above and Beyond, a story centered around Jonathan and Martha Kent as they watch their son battle Doomsday on television.

These stories will be part of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1. This 80-page compendium will go on sale on November 8. In addition to the stories, it will include a series of variant covers created by different artists.

What else is DC preparing for the 30th anniversary of The Death of Superman?

To celebrate this milestone, DC will also be re-releasing Superman #75 as a special edition. This number was the one that gave the unfortunate outcome for the strongest man on Earth. This edition will arrive on November 1st, with another version for collectors arriving on December 6th.

Source: DC Comics

This last one could be very striking for fans of the hero. Since it brings together the comics that led to this story and those that deal with its outcome. What Superman 73 to 75, Justice League America 69 and Action Comics 683-684, to name a few. As well as a new introduction written by one of the creatives behind the original story. Will they join the celebration?

