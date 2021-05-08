Usually when the manga of My hero academia, the original art of the cover of its volumes is usually respected. This, like all the work, is drawn by Kohei Horikoshi.

However, the publishing company in charge of its publication in France, Ki-oon, decided that one of these volumes would have a different art. That through an alternate cover. The person in charge of doing this work was the comic book artist Jorge Jimenez.

My Hero Academia with a new look

Through your account at Twitter, @JorgeJimenezArt, shared the look of this cover. There you can see Izuku Midoriya Y Mirio Togata, aka Lemillion, preparing for battle.

Jimenez is an illustrator who has worked with before Dc comics. His first foray into professional comics was with one of Jurassic park. It was after his talent caught the attention of DC, and began working with some of his characters.

The creator of Bleach created his own version of My Hero Academia with an illustration

Started with Superboy, then went to Superman, and his most recent work has to do with Super Sons. In this case, it focuses on the children of both Iron Man like Batman.

The work of Jorge Jimenez, which is of Spanish origin, comes out in his way of drawing Deku Y Lemillion on the cover page. From what can be seen in the images he shares, it is volume 30 of the manga of My hero academia, which will be out in a few months.

Jorge Jiménez works on the Superman comics

The strokes of Jimenez they contrast a lot with those of Horikoshi. Give an idea of ​​what these characters might look like if I had created them Dc comics.

As for the aforementioned volume, it only went on sale last April. It will be available in France until September in its localized version. See together Izuku Midoriya Y Mirio Togata immediately recalls the battle they both fought against the fearsome Overhaul.

Lemillion He was the first to face him, and he gave him a very good fight. However, fate worked against him and he even ended up losing his powers. Still, he kept fighting this villain.

It was Deku who entered the scene to replace him, demonstrating why he is the protagonist of My hero academia. Your battle against Overhaul became legendary in the Season 4 from the anime. It is good to see them together again in this volume.

