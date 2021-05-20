DC has announced an Injustice animated movie.

Confirmation comes as part of a list of bonus features for the upcoming animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. The bonus in question is “a sneak peek at the next DC animated movie – an advanced look at Injustice”.

That’s all we know for now. Injustice is of course a series of DC-flavored fighting games from Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm. Injustice: Gods Among Us came out in 2013, before a sequel, Injustice 2, came out in May 2017.

NetherRealm has yet to say what its next game is, but an announcement is expected sooner rather than later. Studio chief Ed Boon was his usual coy self on Twitter following the news:

The status of Warner Bros. ‘ video game development studios is currently in flux following the $ 43bn AT & T-Discovery deal. Warner’s video game subsidiary, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, will reportedly be broken up due to the merger. Some of the studios will apparently stay with AT&T and some will go to the newly-formed company. Warner video game studios include the aforementioned NetherRealm, Rocksteady, Monolith Productions and Lego developer TT Games.