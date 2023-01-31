James Gunn, the new co-director of the DC Universe in film and TV, has just revealed his plans for this universe. One of the most striking news is that we will have a new Man of Steel movie that will be called Superman: Legacy.

James Gunn himself is the one who is writing this story and possibly will be its director. At the moment it was not revealed who will be in charge of giving life to the new DC Universe Superman, but it is a fact that Henry Cavill will not return. This movie will focus on his early years, but it won’t be an origin story.

During the advertisement for this film, art from All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly was used. This may indicate that the new Kryptonian tape may borrow some elements from this comic We will have to wait a bit to find out more details.

According to the DCU’s new plans, this will be the first movie in its new connected universe. It is planned to hit theaters on July 11, 2025., so there is still plenty of time for details to be revealed. What do you think of this news?

What else did DC Universe announce along with Superman: Legacy?

During the announcement of DC Universe’s new plans, James Gunn talked about some of his first projects other than Superman. Among them is a new Batman and Robin movie, a Supergirl movie, another one from Swamp Thing and one from the group known as The Authority.

Source: DC

There will also be some TV projects including Creature Commandos and Waller. Something that James Gunn mentioned is that they want the entire DC universe to be connected both in series, animation, movies and video games. For this reason, the same actors will be present in various projects with their characters. They could even do the voices of their animated counterparts, to maintain a total unity. What do you think of these plans?

