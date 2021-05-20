In 2013, Warner games Y DC They surprised with a great fighting game, inspired by the superheroes of the comics. Batman, Aquaman, The Flash and the rest of the superheroes faced a Superman corrupted by hatred, in an alternate universe to the one we know.

The premise, although simple, was a great pretext to develop Injustice: Gods Among Us. From the hand of NetherRealm As a developer, this video game became a resounding success and a sequel was released in 2017.

Since then, the world of Injustice it became more than just a video game. DC Comics published different comics based on this narrative of the game, expanding this alternate reality to the approval of the fans.

Now, Warner Bros. Y DC have prepared a new way to further expand the universe of InjusticeIt was confirmed that they are working on a new animated film that will be based on this video game.

The new Injustice movie was not officially announced

The story of Gods Among Us it is extremely interesting. Superman he lost his mind after the Joker tricked him into killing Lois, who was about to conceive Kalel’s child. That event leads the Man of Steel to rule the world in a tyrannical way, so the League of Justice of the universe in which this did not occur, he has to cross dimensions to end Superman’s reign.

The movie could either pick up on these events or draw a bit more on the comics. DC and Warner did not share any further details. about; in fact, they didn’t even announce the movie Injustice officially.

It was known that this film will be released thanks to the fact that, in a press release related to Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two, it was revealed that a trailer for Injustice: God Among Us will be part of the additional content on the Blu-Ray set.

We will have to wait for said movie of Batman premieres, to know a little more about what awaits us in the adaptation of Injustice.



