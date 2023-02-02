James Gunn has recently taken over the reins ofDC Extended Universe and his projects in this regard do not seem to aim only at the big screen. Indeed, one of the director’s objectives would be to develop video games that are canonical and therefore connected to the cinematic reality of famous superheroes. One of the first important reactions to the news was that of the designer of Firaxis Games, Jake Solomon.

The director of Marvel’s Midnight Suns has expressed several doubts about the issue on his Twitter profile, sharing cast and plot with the cinematic counterpart of the game you are working on would make the creative process much slower and more frustrating. The words of someone who has actually worked recently on a very similar successful project certainly do not leave one indifferent.

The designer refers in particular to the limits that such a condition would impose on the actual development of the game. The example given by the author is inherent to the latest home video game project Marvel in which, despite the proximity to its Cinematographic Universe, there were no limits dictated by previous plots and it was therefore possible to range with the script and the protagonists, thus creating a game that completely reflected the developers’ objectives. Jake Solomon has strong arguments but let’s put no doubt that the new co-president of DC Studios may surprise us.