One of the most popular theories about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, is that Cell will appear in this tape. Although at the moment there is no information to confirm or deny this, new official merchandise related to this tape recently appeared, which would indicate that we will soon see a character never seen before.

As is the case with this type of release, endless products have been created that are focused on promoting the premiere of this film. One of these are six commemorative glasses. Of these, five feature characters we already know, such as Gohan, Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gamma 1 & 2. However, the ultimate hero or villain is a mystery to all.

Taking into account that a couple of days ago it was revealed that Gotenks, the fusion of Goten and Trunks, will appear in this tape, It would not be unreasonable to think that the sixth glass corresponds to this character. However, considering that this warrior’s involvement seems to be focused on comedy, the latest piece of merchandise could also be related to Cell.

Let us remember that Frieza and Majin Buu have had several participations in Dragon Ball Super, so seeing this villain back doesn’t sound impossible. On related topics, this is what Goku would look like on his home planet. Likewise, this is how Gotenks will look in the movie.

Editor’s note:

While it would be interesting to see Cell again, especially considering that Gohan will be the protagonist, leaving Gamma 1 & 2 as the only antagonists is also a valid option, which I would like to see more than a villain I already know.

Via: comic book.