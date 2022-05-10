After an unfortunate delay, the next June 11 will arrive Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to movie theaters in Japan. In this way, many have wondered when this film will arrive in our region. Fortunately, we already have an answer. On this occasion, Sony and Crunchyroll will be in charge of bringing this anime film to the world market, that includes Mexico and Latin America, next August.

This tape will go so far in its original version in Japanese with subtitlesand dubbed with the corresponding languages.

NOTE IN PROCESS.