We are approaching the moment that all fans of Dragon Ball Super They look forward to it every month. That’s right, in just a couple of days the new chapter of this manga will be available, which is currently adapting the events of the movie. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Thus, Recent leaks show us what one of the most important characters in this story looks like..

Although the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit movie theaters last year, in recent months we have seen how the manga has adapted and expanded the events of this film. It is so, The leaks of chapter 99 show us how Gohan Beast’s transformation will take place.

Although animation clearly has a number of advantages over manga, Toyotaro’s illustrations, once again, are top-notch. As you could see, the moment when Gohan obtains the Beast transformation looks impeccableand pays honor, not only to last year’s film, but to the fight between Gohan and Cell that inspired this event.

In this way, it has become clear that the end of the arc of super hero in Dragon Ball Super is finished, maybe even in the next chapter of the manga. Although we have no official information at the moment, this also means that the next step in this story will be completely original, and considering the way the Granolah arc ended, there is a lot of potential here.

Let us remember that Granolah’s story culminated with Frieza proclaiming himself the strongest warrior in the universe, this after obtaining a new transformation, which left Goku and Vegeta stunned. Thus, A third confrontation between the Saiyans and one of the most iconic villains in the entire series is not ruled out.

Considering the inclusion of super hero in the manga Dragon Ball Super, It is very likely that Gohan will also play a fundamental role in the next arc of this manga. We can only wait to see what Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro have in mind, something that could very well happen next month.

We remind you that the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super in the manga will premiere on November 20 on Manga Plus, where you can enjoy this and much more manga in Spanish and for free. On related topics, artificial intelligence shows us what Cauliflla looks like in real life. Likewise, Goku managed to save his life with a rather ridiculous technique.

Dragon Ball Super shines when it presents us with original stories. Considering Super Hero is something we already saw, I haven’t read much of this manga lately. However, when we are reintroduced to an original story, something that could very well happen in a couple of months, I will be more than excited to return to this story.

