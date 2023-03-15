There is one thing that generates a debate for sure among fans of dragonball, and that’s power levels. Since the series’ inception, fans have gathered in meetups and forums to discuss the power level of their favorite characters from the series. And it’s not like it looks like these discussions are going to stop one day.

This situation continues today as the heroes of dragonball they are stronger than ever. In fact, Dragon Ball Super has caused various disputes on this issue, and now the official website of dragonball is stepping in to settle an old controversy.

And who is the protagonist of the controversy? Well, Goku is the center of the debate. In the past, the manga of Dragon Ball Super provoked discussions about Goku vs. jirenand now we know a little more about the situation.

If you remember, the manga of Dragon Ball Super covered the Tournament of Power, and it was there that Goku fought against jiren. During the epic battle, a scene was shown in which Goku in his way super saiyan blue it became a new way to keep fighting. At that time, there was a lot of debate as to whether this new form was an improved version of the form of Super Saiyan Perfected Blue Or if it was a new kind of kaio-ken. The debate turned sour at times, but if you ask the official website of dragonballthe truth lies in the middle.

According to the website, jiren he faced Goku in his way super saiyan blue wearing kaio-ken. We always knew this was possible since Goku used that power against Hit in a previous arc, but the hero of dragonball confused fans when he added kaio-ken to his way of Super Saiyan Perfected Blue. The technique emitted a blue aura when Goku was fighting jiren instead of the usual red hue of kaio-ken. But it turns out that the technique simply changes color when applied to the shape of Super Saiyan Perfected Blue.

This clarification has resolved an old controversy among fans of dragonball, but it is worth noting that intellectual property addressed this argument a long time ago. In May 2020, V Jump confirmed the same in a feature before a Japanese post on the official site of dragonball reaffirmed the answer months later. Now, Goku vs. jiren has been revised for the third time, so perhaps this clarification of dragonball end the dispute in the fan community.

Via: comic book