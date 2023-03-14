Since the two warriors of dragonball they met for the first time Goku and Vegeta have fought tooth and nail to claim the title of the Saiyan strongest in the universe Although there has been back and forth about who can rightfully claim that top position, one villain has already confirmed that Vegeta is stronger than Goku.

Although this seemingly abrupt conclusion may be hard to take, it was actually hinted at during their initial battle, when Vegeta beat Gokuperiod, and only lost at the end after being attacked by the combined power of the Z Fighters all together. After this battle, it wouldn’t be long before Vegeta joined the Z Fighters and, in doing so, become a trusted ally and family member.

Although Vegeta and Goku trained to be the most powerful fighter in existence, the two never got another chance to settle who was better (other than the fight of Goku vs majin vegeta, although that is difficult to judge for several reasons). However, it seemed like an outside perspective was needed from the start to put an end to the argument once and for all, and in Dragon Ball GTthat is exactly what happened.

In season 1, episode 28 of Dragon Ball GT (written by Daisuke Yajima, directed by Osamu Kasai, produced by Toei Animation), Goku, Pan and Trunks have managed to retrieve the seven Black Star Dragon Balls from across the universe and bring them back to Earth before the planet is destroyed. Unfortunately, just as one threat that could end the world is neutralized, another has already taken root. After leaving the Dragon Balls in the Lookout and returning to their normal lives, Goku, Pan, and Trunks discover that everyone around them is acting strangely, and they quickly discover why: Baby.

Baby he is a powerful GT-era Mechanical Mutant who can possess people and “lay eggs” in their brains that forever connect them to his hivemind. Not only that, but Baby he can also merge his physical form with that of any other life form and unite his power with theirs, and the person he is with. Baby decided to merge was none other than Vegeta.

A few episodes before this one, when Baby first arrived on Earth, he was looking for the strongest saiyan in the universeand decided that it was Vegeta before owning it. This is very telling, as just a few episodes before, Baby fight against Goku on the planet M2 and then again on the planet Pital, and never expressed the same desire to take over the body of Kakarot. Not only that, but when Goku returns to Earth with Trunks and Pan, Baby still don’t want to leave Vegeta by GokuIndicating that Baby believes that Vegeta is stronger than Gokuand based on your schedule, your assessment should be reliable.

As mentioned earlier, Baby is a Mechanical Mutant (which is essentially an alien android) built by the Tuffles, a race of alien lifeforms that originally lived on the planet that would be conquered by the Saiyans and renamed Planet Vegeta. In a desperate effort to save their entire race, the Tuffles created Baby to be the perfect Saiyan-slaying warrior, who could instantly assess who was the stronger Saiyan in any given situation and possess it to make that power his own.

Baby I knew that Vegeta he was stronger so he stole the Saiyan’s body and power. Meanwhile, the power of Goku was so insignificant to Baby that the villain didn’t even bother to add to Kakarot to his hive mind and simply gave the order to kill him. Therefore, according to the evaluation of Baby -which comes from a high-tech android literally built to find and merge with the strongest Saiyan in the universe- dragonball practically confirms that Vegeta is officially stronger than Goku.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: We already knew this, right guys? Anyway, the simple truth is that not even together the two Saiyans are capable of scratching Superman bb, and this was confirmed by Toriyama.