The continued support of Bandai Namco to action role-playing and fighting game Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 has always been impressive, but it has made us wonder how popular the title still is. Well, now we have a better idea thanks to producer Masayuki Hirano, who revealed details in an interview for the official website of dragon ball.

“Although seven years have passed since the launch of XenoVerse 2, we still have around 1 million followers playing globally every month. It’s basically been like this since we launched the game,” says Hirano. “Since so many people want to play this game, I want to create an environment where they can continue to enjoy it. I really want the fans to continue enjoying dragon ball a lot in the future.”

We’re talking massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) levels of engagement, and it’s amazing to think that the game is still able to attract so many players month after month. We guess this explains why another major update was recently released.

“When it was launched XenoVerse 2we initially announced that we would support the game for a year so that players could continue enjoying the game for a long time,” Hirano continues.

Clearly, not even the development team anticipated such a huge success.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: The one I want to play is FighterZ and I haven’t given myself time :…( There is no doubt that fans of dragon ball They are something out of this world.