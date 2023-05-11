Bandai Namco reported through a press release that two of the games they developed based on the work of Akira Toriyama, managed to exceed the figure of ten million copies sold each. Is about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ games that have now set a new record in sales for home console games dragonball.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 hit the market in late 2016 allowing the player to create a custom warrior to join the Time Patrol and protect the history and flow of time in the world of dragonball. It features a wide cast that includes Goku, Vegeta, and many other fan-favorite characters. In addition to fighting, the game also offers a variety of quests and challenges that allow you to explore the world, unlock abilities, and further customize your character with gear and accessories.

For his part, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a fighting game developed by Arc System Works released in 2018, the game combines stunning 2.5D graphics with fast and fluid combat mechanics. Players can team up with three characters from the series, including Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, and many others, and engage in intense battles in iconic settings. With a wide variety of special moves, spectacular combos and destructive attacks, Dragon Ball FighterZ offers an exciting and visually stunning fighting experience. Whether it’s fighting in story mode, challenging other players online, or participating in competitive tournaments, fans of dragonball and lovers of fighting games will find in Dragon Ball FighterZ an epic experience that captures the essence and emotion of the series.

To celebrate having sold more than 10 million copies, both games will have a surprise for their fans. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 it will feature a special raid mission and a login bonus campaign.

Dragon Ball FighterZ it will have a ranked match challenge and will also give players free, limited-time access to characters that are normally unlocked by paying for DLC. This access will also be by intervals that will go from May 9 to June 22.

Via: Communiqué

Author’s note: I’m waiting for that adventure Dragon Ball FighterZ which, by the way, redeemed all my bad experiences from the original PlayStation era with Dragon Ball GT Final Bout.