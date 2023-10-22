The Emirati group said, in a statement on Sunday, that DB World was granted the concession to operate the port of Dar es Salaam, the largest in the country, and modernize it with the aim of improving port operations and improving transportation and logistics services in Tanzania and its remote areas..

In the first phase of a multi-stage investment plan, DP World Group will initially invest more than $250 million to modernize the port, and the volume of investment may rise to $1 billion during the concession period, in addition to logistics projects in remote areas, according to the statement reported by the Emirates News Agency. “Wham“.

““This investment will have a positive impact on Tanzania’s social and economic development in terms of job generation and increased access to products and services, among other benefits,” according to the statement..

The port will connect to remote areas in sub-Saharan Africa through a land network that includes highways and railways, in addition to shipping lanes and dedicated ports, supporting the growing demand for logistics solutions from all over the continent and linking companies in the region to global markets..

DP said it will work with the Tanzania Ports Authority to clear cargo faster and improve freight planning processes, strengthening Dar es Salaam’s role as a maritime gateway for green energy minerals from the “Copper Belt” countries of South-Central Africa..

The statement noted that the port has benefited greatly from recent investments made by the Tanzanian government to improve its infrastructure, adding that “improving the port’s efficiency will attract more shipping lines and larger ships to Dar es Salaam, and thus, reduce sea freight costs for Tanzanian importers and exporters.”“.

DB World will make future investments in modernizing the port, including anticipated investments in temperature-controlled storage warehouses to boost Tanzania’s agricultural sector, as well as increasing connectivity to rail-related logistics services. It is expected that the investments will also include future development. For a special economic zone and broader port logistics sector, which will enhance Tanzania’s role and influence on the future of global trade.