Dubai (Etihad)

The DB World Tour, which celebrated the 35th anniversary of the launch of its world championships in the Emirates, thanked the Golf Association for its continued support of the tour and its support in developing the game in the region.

The tour honored the federation, in recognition of its continued contributions, following the conclusion of the first edition of the “Dubai Invitational” tournament, which was held at the Dubai Creek Resort, where Keith Bailey, CEO of the DB World Tour, and Eric Nicoli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the DB World Tour, thanked the DB World Tour. Major General Pilot “M” Abdullah Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Federation, for the Federation’s steadfast support for the world tour.

The DP World Tour's long-standing association with the Emirates dates back to 1989, when Emirates Golf Club hosted the first Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which is celebrating its 35th edition.

In 2006, the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi Championship was held and became a mainstay of the season calendar, before the Race to Dubai classification was launched in 2009, alongside the DB World Tour Championship – the end-of-season showpiece at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

In recent years, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, which returns in its third edition next week, the Dubai Golf Championship, the Aviv Dubai Championship, the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Invitational, have decorated the Emirates stadiums with stars who participate almost permanently, such as Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. , and Luke Donald to compete at some of the most prestigious golf clubs in the country.

In 2021, shortly after the European Tour Group's flagship tour became the DB World Tour, the Tour and the Golf Association announced a long-term partnership aimed at developing golf in the Emirates for at least a decade.

Since then, the two organizations have collaborated across all levels of sport in the UAE, from junior initiatives to professional levels, which included the Challenge Tour to the UAE for the first time since 2018.

There were 30 places allocated for Golf Association players in the UAE Challenge and Abu Dhabi Challenge tournaments last year, in order to provide a path for both UAE players and residents of the country, with many members of the team seizing the opportunity to play with stars from the world of golf, including Hero Stephen Gallacher. Two-time Dubai Desert Classic and 2011 DB World Tour champion Alvarous Kyros.

Keith Bailey said: “The Golf Association has played a major role in the success of the DB World Tour in the Emirates for many years, and we have worked closely together to develop the game, from the junior level to the professionals, and with the start of three consecutive DB World Tour tournaments in the Emirates, we wanted to To show our appreciation to Major General Pilot “M” Abdullah Al Hashemi for his hard work and dedication, and to celebrate the tour’s strong and lasting relationship with the Golf Association, which will continue for Eid in the coming years.”

Major General Pilot “M” Abdullah Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Golf Association, said: “Given the current golf landscape in the Middle East and around the world, it is important to have partners who have the same vision as the Golf Association, and are committed to working with all tours and governing bodies to help shape the future of the sport in which “We love it, and we look forward to 2024 working with the DB World Tour to achieve our goals.”