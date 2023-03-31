DB World Charitable Foundation, the charitable and humanitarian arm of DP World Group (DB World), has announced a contribution of 10 million dirhams in support of the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

The contribution of the DB World Charitable Foundation to the “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign comes within the framework of the charity race that started with the start of the campaign, as the contributions of individuals, institutions, private sector companies and the business community continue to support the “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign, which aims to contribute to the fight against hunger and malnutrition. nutrition in the world.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group (DP World), said: “Our contribution to the campaign (Stopping a Billion Meals), which launches the largest endowment fund in the world to feed food during Ramadan, expresses our commitment to support the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the country. UAE to help the less fortunate in the world.. We are pleased to be part of the success of this campaign, and to contribute to providing a food safety net to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable segments and millions of poor ».

Emirati businessman Ghiath Mohammed Ghiath announced his contribution of five million dirhams to support the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign.

Emirati businessman Ghiath Mohammed Ghiath, owner of the “Ginco” group of companies, said: “The campaign (stopping a billion meals) contributes to creating a human movement and competition for good among all segments of society to continue the Emirati giving approach since its inception, which is what our wise leadership has accustomed us to, which established the values ​​of Solidarity and human fraternity by launching innovative charitable initiatives to provide relief to the distressed and disadvantaged around the world.

He expressed his happiness at contributing to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to involve all members of society and its institutions in supporting humanitarian initiatives in a way that contributes to the sustainability of benevolence and giving and broadening the base campaign beneficiaries.

The “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various communities, in all difficult humanitarian circumstances, and to the most needy groups, as a support and aid for all, as it translates the values ​​of giving established by the people of the Emirates, and its relentless endeavor to provide relief to the less fortunate communities around The world, with the contribution of good people, white hands, and pioneers of humanitarian and social work.

“Azizi” rings the “Nasdaq Dubai” bell in support of the campaign

The Azizi Developments team, in cooperation with Nasdaq Dubai, rang the trading bell in support of the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the launch of the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a form sustainable. Azizi Real Estate Development Company announced its contribution of 50 million dirhams over five years, and pledged 10 million dirhams every year, to contribute to providing a food security network for the less fortunate in many countries of the world. The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various communities.