the sleeve of Dragon Ball Super is telling the story of the latest film in the shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Thankfully, the latest arc is adding some major new story moments from the feature-length movie that saw the resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army and Cell, while also giving Gohan and Piccolo Some important transformations.

Now, the last chapter of the manga refers to a pivotal moment in the early days of Dragon Ball Zshowing how, although Piccolo It has changed, it remains the same.

Like Vegeta, Android 17, Android 18, and many other shonen characters that have entered Goku’s life, Piccolo He started out as a world-threatening villain. Although the manga of dragonball can show a Piccolo much kinder and friendlier than his former self in the first series, it’s clear the Namekian still has some ties to his former demon king title. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero saw Piccolo finally receive two new transformations, with Freed Piccolo and Orange Piccolo which put him on potentially equal ground with Goku’s Ultra Instinct and Vegeta’s Ultra Ego. Needless to say, yeah Piccolo appears in a future movie and/or manga of dragonballit will be interesting to see how the Namekian fares.

In the last chapter of the manga of Dragon Ball Superchapter 91, Piccolo he declares that he will turn Pan into a “splendid demon” to join his clan. In the first days of Dragon Ball Zwhen the Namekian began Gohan’s training after Gohan’s death Goku, Piccolo he said something similar when it came to Son Gohan’s brutal regime. Yes ok Piccolo No longer a villain in the series, it’s clear he still has some deep ties to his more nefarious past.

the demonic wink of Piccolo It was not the only new detail added to the last chapter of the manga, since we also witnessed more of Krillin’s police work before the resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army. The best friend of Goku had a rather dangerous encounter with Dr. Hedo’s robotic wasp, proving that Krillin still has some training to do in his spare time. As the manga continues, it will be interesting to see what other changes the story makes imprinted on the events that took place in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Via: comic book