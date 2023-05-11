Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero broke the franchise mold dragonball by centering to Gohan and Piccolo on the main stage instead of Goku and Vegeta, but it turns out that dragonball found another way to give fans the true dream bonding moment between Gohan and Piccolo that they couldn’t see on film.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first new entry in the anime franchise of dragonball in four long years, and offered quite a different experience, as it was also the first fully animated 3D CG project.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero put to Gohan and Piccolo in the spotlight as they took on some powerful new androids without the help of Goku and Vegeta, and as a result, fans got to watch as they unlocked some new godlike transformations. But one of the moments that was missing from the film was a scene in which so much Gohan as Piccolo they combined all of their new abilities into powerful team attacks.

However, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 He has gone further and has presented this great dream together moment in one of his new scenes. Check it out below, as discovered by @DbsHype on Twitter (but watch out for spoilers):

Xenoverse 2: Piccolo & Gohan defeat Cell Max Cutscene! pic.twitter.com/FlJfO5kwFP —Hype (@DbsHype) May 10, 2023

The last update of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 add to Gohan Beast already Piccolo Orange to the game, along with a new quest that adapts some of the material from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. But instead of taking direct inspiration from the film for his story, she instead uses it to tell her own original story, leading to this dream bonding moment where they Gohan Beast and Piccolo Orange they use their Special Lightning Cannons at the same time for a single attack.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will have the opportunity to retell the events of this fight with a special adaptation that is now being worked on in the manga of Dragon Ball Super. The newest arc of the manga Dragon Ball Super is moving through the events of the movie and has made some adjustments to how the movie played out. So anything is possible before the arc comes to an end!

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s amazing when video games fulfill anime dream moments and then these moments return to the original work.