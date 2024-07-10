Since the start of the European Championship, more than six million passengers have travelled with us on long-distance trains. In addition, there are the passengers on the S-Bahn, regional trains and DB buses. The figures show that there has never been as much rail travel at an international tournament as at this European Championship. UEFA has set itself the goal of organising the most sustainable European Championship of all time in 2024, and we are bringing fans to the games in an environmentally friendly way.