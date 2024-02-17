Freight transport is Deutsche Bahn’s biggest problem child. The subsidiary has been making losses for a long time. Now a transformation of the business is supposed to bring salvation.

Cars and more: Rail freight transport is considered a growth market, which makes the competition even fiercer – and not just at the marshalling yard in Nuremberg. Image: dpa

RDeutsche Bahn hasn't been particularly happy with its freight transport division for years. Since the financial crisis of 2008, DB Cargo has not really gotten off the ground, and allegations of mismanagement and distortions of competition are making the rounds. But now the crisis is getting worse. DB Cargo will report a loss of almost half a billion euros for 2023, which is around twice as high as expected and promised to the EU Commission, the Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday. On Friday, the supervisory board met for an emergency meeting.

The role of the EU Commission is explosive because it has initiated an investigation into distortion of competition. The EU no longer wants to accept the fact that the Deutsche Bahn Group has been compensating for the high losses of the freight railway for years. It would help if the long-awaited trend reversal finally came. But this will hardly succeed without a transformation of the current business model. However, this is the only point on which, for once, employee representatives and management agree.