Dragon Ball Super He made his debut a few years ago and is now the face of Goku’s legacy. The hit series has taken the Saiyan through thousands of adventures with allies like Vegeta and even Future Trunks. In recent years, new characters like Broly and Moro have appeared to give Goku something new to fight against. And now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super it’s showing how things could be if another favorite saiyan joined the series.

And who are we talking about? Well, of Shallot. the hero of Dragon Ball Legends has become a fan-favorite character, and now Toyotaro has given the fighter a manga-approved design.

This month’s special illustration by Toyotaro is Shallot from DB Legends! pic.twitter.com/r4wxSzLB21 —Hype (@DbsHype) May 19, 2023

As you can see above, the illustration shows that Toyotaro is still as skilled as ever. we can see Shallot in his old Saiyan attire, and his monkey tail is prominent in this image. With arms flexed, Shallot he seems ready to trade blows with anyone foolish enough to take him on. If we had to guess, Goku would be willing to fight against Shallot here if given the opportunity, so maybe the manga of Dragon Ball Super give us that exchange in the future.

Of course, yes Shallot joined the manga, that would give it canon recognition. She made her debut several years ago in Dragon Ball Legends, a popular mobile game that brings together fighters from all eras. Born on Planet Sadala, Shallot and his older twin brother are taken to the Tournament of Time in Dragon Ball Legends, and faces all kinds of threats. From his first appearance, Shallot has quickly become a favorite, and many fans of dragonball they have asked to see him join the main series. And thanks to Toyotaro, we know what the hero might look like if he was incorporated into the canon story.

If you want to know the history of Shallotthe character can be found in Dragon Ball Legendsavailable in iOS and Android. Regarding the manga of Dragon Ball Super, the series is releasing content on a monthly basis even though the television anime has ended. Toyotaro and series creator Akira Toriyama are adapting the arc of superhero from the anime into the manga at this time.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It seems to me a nod to the fact that we could soon see the addition of Shallot to the canon. Undoubtedly, the surprises do not stop at dragonball Not even with the passing of the years.