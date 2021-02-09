Dazzling superiority: Niilo Moilanen continues with his own seconds in the youth World Championship sprints

The World Championships for young people will take place in Vuokatti.

Oulu resident Niilo Moilanen is in a dazzling blow at the Youth World Championships in Vuokatti. Moilanen was completely superior in the sprint qualifier for men under 20 and the same pace continued in the first qualifying round.

In the time trial, Moilanen, 19, was the fastest with more than five seconds, and in the extension the Swedish Truls Gisselmann was almost three seconds away, although Moilanen came to the finish line almost at a walking pace.

In the second installment Jussi Hyytiäinen was fifth and did not make it to the semi-finals. The semi-finals of the other lots are still being clarified.

On the women’s side, the semi-finals were won by Finns Siiri Kaijansinkko and Vilma Ryytty. Lotta Kurttilan knew broke in the quarterfinals.

You can watch the competition from Yle Areena.