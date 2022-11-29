Mexico City.- Livia Brito lives in the Mexican republic for years. The last decade saw his debut as actress and since then he has seen such exponential growth that he does not have in mind to return to his native country, Cubabecause your future is here in Mexico.

Everyone is proud and in love with the one born in Ciego de Avila. His different appearances on television and social networks they are magical. Livia is great at acting and also at stealing the hearts of many mexicans who would like to be the lucky ones to have her as a couple.

Her figure is suitable for appearing on the small screen and on the covers of the most popular magazines in the country. This time the cute person of hers appeared on her official Facebook account. instagram dressed in black. She wore: A cap, a jacket and a ‘sticky’ lycra that made more than one sigh.

To look a little more empowered, Livia Brito she used her dark glasses, especially because the strong heat was at its peak and she did not want to harm her eyesight, rather protect it, like her athletic appearance that people turn to for being a perfect woman.

With four photographs, from the place that gives a nice view to the wooded place, the Cuban He posed standing up and sat down to let the camera do its thing and capture different images that Mexicans and the rest of their “fans” flatter for seeing their “crush” pretty.

The shots that appear in her publication made locals and strangers begin to consume content where Livia Brito is the star. If you are not aware, she was born on July 21, 1986. At 36 years old, she boasts a number of 7.4 million followers on Instagram.