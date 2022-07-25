The protagonists are Italian football fans: to tell their rituals there will be Diego Abatantuono, Marcello Lippi and Bruno Pizzul
Dazn launches the new advertising campaign: “In the life of a fan”, starring Italian football fans. On air, from yesterday 24 July, the first creative subject of the new campaign that tells of a journey, all Italian, in the lives of the fans, in their passion for football and in their habits, from the morning coffee break browsing the sports news, from the family game on the sofa at home to the transfer market under the umbrella: rituals that are intertwined with the new ways of enjoying sporting events, now also accessible from smartphones, PCs or tablets, and with the content revolution that changes the very way of treat and experience football.
To tell the football rituals of the Italian fans, Dazn “summoned” the actor, director and supporter par excellence Diego Abatantuono, the coach of the 2006 national team Marcello Lippi and the commentary master Bruno Pizzul. With them also the talents of the Dazn Squad, with Diletta Leotta, Giorgia Rossi, Pierluigi Pardo and Marco Cattaneo. “For the first time we“ turn ”the cameras towards the fan and through a story in images we turn the spotlight on the habits of football fans, making them the real protagonists of the campaign”, says Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italy. In addition to Dazn, the campaign will go to the main national television networks, while a 60 ”long film, the print, digital and social network campaign, will also be launched from 8 August.
