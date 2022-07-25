Dazn launches the new advertising campaign: “In the life of a fan”, starring Italian football fans. On air, from yesterday 24 July, the first creative subject of the new campaign that tells of a journey, all Italian, in the lives of the fans, in their passion for football and in their habits, from the morning coffee break browsing the sports news, from the family game on the sofa at home to the transfer market under the umbrella: rituals that are intertwined with the new ways of enjoying sporting events, now also accessible from smartphones, PCs or tablets, and with the content revolution that changes the very way of treat and experience football.