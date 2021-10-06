DAZN is a streaming service that requires a monthly subscription. Everyone knows this by now. Yet, the well-known platform has decided to allow anyone tofree access to some content available online. There are also some full football matches, but we need to clarify.

Well, in June 2021 DAZN signed a historic agreement with YouTube as regards the broadcast of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which is the highest European women’s football competition for clubs. In this context, until 2023 users will be able to follow all the matches of the women’s Champions League both obviously through DAZN and through the DAZN official YouTube channel. From 2023 to 2025, on the other hand, 61 matches will be broadcast live on DAZN and 19 matches on YouTube. For more details, you can refer to UEFA official website.

In any case, this means that you can view some of them for free entire football matches broadcast by DAZN, simply by passing through YouTube. To be clear, at the time of writing, or on the evening of 6 October 2021, the live of the match Servette against Juventus. In short, it can be a pretty good opportunity, even just to take a look at some transmissions made directly by DAZN without spending anything.

For the rest, as regards the other contents, you might want to take a look at the DAZN Italia YouTube channel. In fact, the well-known platform usually publishes through the latter, for example, i videos related to match highlights.