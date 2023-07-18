Dazn continues to invest to further increase the quality of broadcasting on the Italian territory and to offer its subscribers an ever-improving experience. The streaming platform, which began broadcasting Serie A in 2021 and which is in private negotiation with the League to purchase the rights for the five-year period 2024-29 as well, has recently launched the Italian Network Operation Center and continues to enhance the infrastructure Dazn Edge. The objective is twofold: to increase the traffic that will pass on the caches owned by Dazn and to intervene in terms of capillarity on the territory, as in Sardinia with Cagliari which has returned to Serie A.

The other novelty for 2023-24 relates to the new ways of subscribing to and viewing the service. After the introduction, in January, of payment in 12 equal monthly installments, the Annual Pass was launched, with payment in a single solution for all types of subscriptions (Start, Standard and Plus), which allows significant savings , from 40% to 46%, compared to the monthly subscription. Dazn’s complete sports offer includes Italian football from Serie A (266 exclusive and 114 co-exclusive matches) to all of Serie B, as well as the exclusive Spanish Liga, the Europa League and the best of the Conference League. Without forgetting the best Italian and European basketball competitions, sporting events broadcast on Eurosport 1HD and 2HD channels such as tennis (Australian Open and Roland Garros) and cycling (Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta), the women’s Champions League, thematic channels of Juventus, Inter and Milan, the unmissable matches of the Ufc and Boxe, the in-depth programs Tutti Bravi dal Sofa, Sunday Night Square and SuperTele.

VIEWING FLEXIBILITY

—

Dazn’s great sport will be visible not only in live streaming directly through the app, but also via satellite and digital terrestrial. In addition to the Zona Dazn channel on Sky 214, from next season subscribers who decide to activate Zona Dazn will also be able to follow the events on channel 214 of the Tivùsat remote control – the free satellite platform present throughout Italy thanks to the recent agreement signed distribution. Finally, the Dazn decoder, the Dazn TV box, will also be available for €19.99 for those who do not have access to the satellite platform. Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia commented on the new agreement as follows: “Live streaming remains at the heart of Dazn’s business development. Thanks to the new partnership with Tivùsat, we are expanding the methods of accessing our service to make the premium content we broadcast increasingly accessible. Our product is now usable in live streaming, on digital terrestrial and even more widely on satellite. As we continue to innovate our app to offer customers more engaging and interactive digital experiences, strengthening our presence on the satellite platform will allow us to reach fans even in areas with less internet access.” Alberto Sigismondi, president of Tivù srl, added: “We are particularly pleased to be able to announce that from today, on the free Italian satellite platform Tivùsat, it will also be possible to receive premium content from Dazn, with the Zona Dazn offer from Serie A. this only confirms the value of our commitment and the strategic importance of our services also for premium content publishers”.