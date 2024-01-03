Dazn raises prices: the cost of watching Serie A matches increases further

New year, new increase in Dazn season tickets. The streaming platform that exclusively broadcasts most of the Italian Serie A matches has announced the price list for 2024. The increases will concern almost all tariff plans and will be applied immediately to new customers. For current subscribers, however, the increases will start at the time of renewal. Upon expiry, the latter will receive notification of the new price via email and will have the possibility to withdraw without paying penalties or deactivation costs.

The cheapest plan, Dazn Start, will go from 13.99 to 14.99 euros per month, an increase of 7 percent. As regards the annual offer, the cost will go from 89.99 to 99 euros, an increase of 10 euros (+11%).

In the case of Dazn Standard, which allows you to watch matches simultaneously on two devices in the same home, the price for the monthly offer will not change and will remain at 40.99 euros. The annual subscription will instead go from 299 to 359 euros (an increase of 20%).

For the Dazn Plus plan, which allows you to watch matches simultaneously on two devices located in two different places, the increase will be 4 euros for the monthly offer (+7%), which will go from 55.99 to 59.99 euros. The annual one will go from 449 euros to 539 euros, an increase of 90 euros (+20%).