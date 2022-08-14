THE Dazn’s streaming problems on the first day of the Serie A championship also put a strain on the world of politics. And the condemnation for the inefficiencies encountered by subscribers for Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli is bipartisan. In fact, it goes from Benedetto Della Vedova to Calenda, passing through Salvini and the Democratic Party, which asks for an intervention from Agcom.

“The Lega Calcio and DAZN are seizing the football championship from paying fans, due to malfunctions. The championship starts in the worst way. At this point, Agcom’s intervention is necessary”, writes the secretary of Più on Twitter. Europe and Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Benedetto Della Vedova.

“In the end it was simply nonsense to remove the rights to Sky. Moreover, hitting a large company that had invested in Italy and also makes cinema, series and culture”, the tweet of the Secretary of Action, Carlo Calendawhich places the photo of the black and yellow screen on which stands the words “something went wrong”.

“Throughout Italy there are serious problems in receiving DAZN Italia broadcasts. The Democratic Party has sent an urgent report to AGCOM to ascertain any violation of the agreements on the quality of the signal reached there”. Like this Mauro Berruto, of the National Secretariat of the Democratic Party. “Tens of thousands of citizens have paid for a service in advance and now suffer a shameful disservice, in almost all parts of Italy, due to the reception problems of DAZN. Agcom and Seria A intervene”, what we read on the official account of the Democratic party, Pdnetwork. “Thousands of supporters and fans disappointed by DAZN. We will ask Agcom for the necessary checks. It is a paid service that must be guaranteed”, the tweet of the group leader in the Chamber of the Democratic Party Debora Serracchiani.

“From subscriber to Dazn I think the service they are offering sucks”, the League secretary writes on Twitter. Matteo Salvini, which does not fail to mention, with hashtags, the word Credo, chosen by the League for its electoral campaign. The comment on the Lega account is also very close: “We are in 2022, yet it is unreliable and so late that, if you can hear it, it talks about things that have already been outdated for a while. It’s Dazn but I think it seems like the Pd“.