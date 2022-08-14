Problems for Dazn and difficulties for users who try to stream the Salernitana-Roma and Spezia-Empoli matches, valid for the first day of the Serie A championship. “Some users are currently experiencing access problems on our platform. We are working hard to find a solution as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience, “reads a tweet from Dazn, which provides ’emergency’ links to watch the games. It goes without saying that, as happened yesterday, the hashtag #Dazn and #dazndown fly among the Twitter trends amid the protests of subscribers, between anger and irony: “Piracy kills football, but Dazn won’t let you see it”, one of the most recurring messages.

“The Lega Calcio and DAZN are seizing the football championship from paying fans, due to malfunctions. The championship starts in the worst way. At this point, Agcom’s intervention is necessary”, writes the secretary of Più on Twitter. Europe and Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Benedetto Della Vedova.

“In the end it was simply nonsense to remove the rights to Sky. Moreover, hitting a large company that had invested in Italy and also makes cinema, series and culture”, the tweet of the Secretary of Action, Carlo Calenda, who posts the photo of the screen black and yellow with the words “something went wrong”.

“Throughout Italy there are serious problems in receiving DAZN Italia broadcasts. The Democratic Party has sent an urgent report to AGCOM to ascertain any violation of the agreements on the quality of the signal reached there”. So Mauro Berruto, of the National Secretariat of the Democratic Party. “Tens of thousands of citizens have paid for a service in advance and now suffer a shameful disservice, in almost all parts of Italy, due to the problems of receiving DAZN. Agcom and Seria A intervene”, what we read on the official account of the Party Democrat, Pdnetwork.

“From subscriber to Dazn I think the service they are offering sucks”, always writes on Twitter the secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini, who does not fail to mention, with hashtag, the word Credo, chosen by the League for its electoral campaign.