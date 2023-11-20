Dazn, Serie A football and beyond: rights to the CEV Champions League volleyball acquired

DAZN announces the exclusive acquisition of the rights of CEV Champions League volleyball with all competitions for men’s and women’s clubs of the 2023/2024 season, thanks to the agreement concluded with Frontholder of the CEV rights.

The agreement, starting from November 22nd, includes, in addition to the exclusive CEV Champions League volleyball, also the best matches of the CEV Cup and the Challenge Cup. “Every week on DAZN we broadcast around 150 games on average. Our app is always on and with the acquisition of the top European competition for men’s and women’s volleyball clubs we have achieved another milestone. The CEV Volleyball Champions League enters our rights portfolio and further enriches our multisport offer. We are thrilled to host the show of the great European volleyball exclusively on our platform”, comments Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italia.

“We are particularly pleased to be able to count on a partner like DAZN for the broadcast of the Champions League and other European Cups in such an important market as the Italian one, whose passion for volleyball is well known. We are certain that fans will not miss this opportunity to follow up close and in an innovative way what top-level European volleyball will have to offer between now and the next few months until the peak of the season represented by the Super Finals scheduled for May 2024,” comments on President of the CEV, Aleksandar Boriisić.

On DAZN we start with the Men’s CEV Champions League on November 22ndwith the debut of Gas Sales Daiko Piacenza against Halkbank Ankara and the first overall challenge of the Italian vice-champions of Lube kitchens Civitanova against the RomaniansArcada Galatians; we then continue November 23 with the Italian champions of Itas Trentino which hosts theACH Volley Ljubljana.







For the feminine, however, all eyes are on on Paola Egonu’s Allianz Vero Volley Milano That Wednesday 29 November will meet the away team VakifBank Istanbul, his former team with which he won the Champions League in the 2022-23 season, also winning the MVP title. At home, again on November 29th, he takes the field there Savino Del Bene Scandicci against their opponents of Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul. Grand finale with the Italian champions, and fresh winners of the Italian Super Cup, of theA. Carraro Imoco Conegliano engaged in Poland against PGE Rysice Rzeszów.

TV rights, events on Dazn

This important new acquisition adds to the already rich offer of sporting events available in the app which includes the entire Serie A TIMrecently renewed until 2029, the entire BKT seriesthe Women’s Serie A eBay, LALIGA EA SPORTS (Spanish League) all UEFA Europa League and the best of Conference Leaguethe best matches of the Liga Portugal Betclicthe best of international football with the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Women’s Champions Leaguethe great basketball with the A league UnipolSai, the best matches of Euroleague and Eurocupthe NFLcombat sports, the Serie A Elite men’s and women’s rugbywithout forgetting the sporting events broadcast on Eurosport channels 1HD and 2HD with the most prestigious tournaments of tennis like the Australian Open and Roland GarrosThe cycling from the Giro d’Italia to the Tour de Franceup to winter sports with i World Ski Championships and the highly anticipated appointments with iSummer and Winter Olympic Games.

