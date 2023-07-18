Dazn, satellite and digital terrestrial; how to see Serie A next season

Dazn prepares for the last season with 10 Serie A matches each day (7 exclusive and 3 co-exclusive with Sky) while he continues to negotiate for the next five-year contract with Lega Calcio (2024-2029). The online sports platform – which invests in the growth of signal quality – has now gone far beyond just the App. In fact, in addition to the Channel Zone Dazn the expansion policy continues on Sky and there are two very interesting news in this sense. Let’s see what it is.

Dazn on satellite: Sky and Tivùsat

From next season subscribers who will also activate Dazn areawill be able to follow the events not only on Sky but also on channel 214 of the remote control Tivùsat – the free satellite platform. It is not enough.

Dazn on digital terrestrial: so you can follow Serie A without satellite and app

The Dazn decoder, the Dazn TV boxfor those who do not have access to the satellite platform. “Live streaming broadcasting remains at the heart of Dazn’s business development. Thanks to the new partnership with Tivùsat we expand the methods of access to our service to make the premium content we broadcast increasingly reachable. Our product is now usable in live streaming, on digital terrestrial and even more widely on satellite. While we continue to innovate our app to offer customers more engaging and interactive digital experiences, strengthening our presence on the satellite platform will allow us to reach fans even in areas less served by an Internet connection”, said Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italy

Dazn, Annual pass with discount for subscribers

Dazn also puts another novelty on the plate for the 2023-2 season: here is the Annual Passwith payment in a single solution for all types of subscriptions (Start, Standard and Plus), which will allow savings from 40% to 46%, compared to the monthly subscription.

Dazn, Serie A and B. Exclusive Spanish Liga, great basketball and… The offer

Dazn is not just Serie A. Remaining in football you can also see the entire championship B seriesin addition to the Spanish Liga exclusively, theEuropa League and the best of conference league. The other sports: Italian basketball and European (with Euroleague matches), sporting events broadcast on the channels Eurosport 1HD and 2HD such as tennis (Australian Open And Roland Garros) and cycling (Tour of Italy and the Vuelta), the Women’s Champions Leaguei thematic channels Of Juventus, Inter And Milanthe meetings of the ufc And Boxingin-depth programmes All good from the couch, Sunday Night Square And SuperTele.

