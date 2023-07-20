Dazn and the increase in season tickets. Codacons, ‘TV rights not yet assigned, new unjustified tariffs’

“The new tariffs announced by Dazn for subscriptions to the various packages offered by the company do not appear justified, also in consideration of the fact that i TV rights of the Serie A football championship from 2024 onwards have not yet been assigned, and the next meeting of the League is scheduled for July 26″, writes the Codacons.

It should be noted that i TV rights for Serie A 2023/2024 have already been assignedin fact, the three-year period closes with the division of the matches it envisages 10 matches every day on Dazn, 7 of which are exclusive and 3 are co-exclusive with Sky. To be assigned the new announcement which will start from the 2024/2025 season and should not be three-yearly, but five-yearly. A game he always sees on the pitch Dazn and Sky (will it still be co-housing or will Dazn take all pay games exclusively?)while Mediaset could broadcast some unencrypted matches of the Serie A on Saturday evening (in this case on Italia 1 and not Canale 5 where the queen of Saturday Night is always Maria De Filippi).

In any case, returning to the increase in subscriptions by Dazn as regards Serie A (it must be said that the app also has other proposals: from the Euroleague of basketball to the Serie A always of basketball, passing through the Spanish Liga football to name a few), Codacons attacks: “The new prices communicated by Dazn are aimed at encouraging users to subscribe to annual season tickets with advance payments, while the monthly fees register significant increases for all types of season tickets compared to past years. Beyond the strategy on tariffs, which in any case appears incorrect in view of the many inconveniences suffered by season ticket holders while watching last championship’s matches, what is really not understood is how annual season tickets can be promoted with advance payments when the outcome of the negotiations for the rights of the matches is not yet known. Serie A from 2024 onwards”.

“As far as we learn, in fact, the Lega Calcio is still hesitating on the choice of the operator with which to conclude the contract on rights, an issue that will be on the agenda at the next Lega meeting on 26 July. We believe it is disrespectful to users and subscribers to sell a product when we do not yet know about TV rights in the future, a practice on which Agcom and Antitrust would do well to intervene”. concludes the Codacons.

In a letter sent to subscribers, Dazn lets it be known that “as of 09/23/2023 the cost of your plan of subscription (monthly DAZN STANDARD) will adjust to the list price currently in force and will become of €40.99 per month“. So a clear increase compared to the current 29.99 euros per month. But Dazn also offers two offers that can allow fans to stay on these price levels or even have a discount on current rates. “However, we would like to introduce you to some available plans which – if you choose to activate them May save you money compared to the current price of your monthly subscription (€29.99 per month) or to spend a maximum of €1 more per month by taking advantage of all the DAZN sports offer: with the annual plan with single upfront payment at €299, equal to €24.92 per month, you can save €5 a month compared to your current price; with the annual plan with payment in 12 monthly installments at €30.99 per month, an increase of €1 per month compared to your current price.

